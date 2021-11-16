Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in October

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

