Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $10.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.