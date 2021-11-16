Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 76,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,465. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

