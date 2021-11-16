Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arko by 301.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.