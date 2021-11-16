Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share of $3.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $628.34 and a 200 day moving average of $593.98.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

