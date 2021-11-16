Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 56,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 2.70.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

