Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

