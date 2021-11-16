Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.73 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $126.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.36 million and the highest is $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $491.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.