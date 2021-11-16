Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $72.57

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.