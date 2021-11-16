Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $9.88

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 9,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,963. The stock has a market cap of $293.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

