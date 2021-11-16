Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price at $21.92

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,064. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.