Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$4.54

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.58.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

IMG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

