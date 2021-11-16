Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $112.88

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,035. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

