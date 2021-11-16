Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$106.25

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$110.95. 983,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$78.01 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

