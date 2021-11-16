Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.70

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 953,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 120,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,226. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

