Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $54.56

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. 674,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

