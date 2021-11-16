Brokers Offer Predictions for CMC Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

CMC Materials stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.