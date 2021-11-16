Brokers Offer Predictions for Holley Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).
HLLY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
