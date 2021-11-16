Brokers Offer Predictions for Holley Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

HLLY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

