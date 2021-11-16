Brokers Offer Predictions for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $716.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 3.64. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

