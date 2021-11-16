Brokers Offer Predictions for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

VRM stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

