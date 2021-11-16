Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$48.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.51.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

