BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.82 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth $129,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

