Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Issues Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In other news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Butterfly Network stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 310.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.