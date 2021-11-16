Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Butterfly Network stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

