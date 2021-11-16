CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.56.

Shares of CAE opened at C$36.71 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

