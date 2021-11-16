Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Caleres has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

