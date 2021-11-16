California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.91 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of SGRY opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

