California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

