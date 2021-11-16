California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.
AVYA stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
