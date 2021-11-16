California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.24%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

