California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Gray Television worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gray Television by 34.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gray Television by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 11.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

