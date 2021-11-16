California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,981 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,833 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $6,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

