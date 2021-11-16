Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 913.0% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CLLXF stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Callinex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.