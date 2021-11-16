Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 913.0% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CLLXF stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Callinex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
