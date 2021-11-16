Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 53,339 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 53,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $735,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.