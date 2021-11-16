Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 53,339 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 53,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $735,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
