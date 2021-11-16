Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Cambium Networks worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

