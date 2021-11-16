Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $47.49 on Monday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth $110,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

