Canaccord Genuity Lowers TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target to C$8.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

TSE:TGO traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.49. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

