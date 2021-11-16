Canaccord Genuity Trims Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Target Price to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

CTSDF opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

