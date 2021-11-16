Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$52.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

