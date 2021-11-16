Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$206.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$226.56.

CTC.A stock opened at C$180.68 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$158.83 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

