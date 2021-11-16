Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

