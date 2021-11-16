Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

