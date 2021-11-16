Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

