Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 222,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 63,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 427,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

