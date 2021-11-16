CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,101. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

