CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,101. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
CannaGrow Company Profile
