Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Humanigen has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $393.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.