Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,644 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

