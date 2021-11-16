Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

