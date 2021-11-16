CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. 145,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,395,621. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.