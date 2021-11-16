CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.32. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $193.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

