CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $213.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.